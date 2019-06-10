Arrangements Set For Daniel Neczepir, 34, Detective With Essex County Prosecutor’s Office

Daniel J. Neczepir, 34, of Bloomfield, died June 2.

Born in Paterson, he grew up in Clifton before moving to Bloomfield. He worked as a detective for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and was the delegate and sergeant-at-arms for the Essex County PBA.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Anne of Clifton; his sister Diana Lake and her husband Patrick, also of Clifton; and his fiancee, Brianna D’Errico.

Daniel was an avid fan of the New York Jets and Boba Fett, the character from the Star Wars films and books. He was remembered as a respected law enforcement professional and a beloved friend.

Daniel J. Neczepir, an investigator with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, died this month at age 34.

“You were such a great person. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to and your family. May you rest in peace, Danny,” one mourner wrote.

"Dan, we will all miss you so much," Liz Cassedy said. "Thank you for making SVU so welcoming for me and for being such a great partner/'training officer.'"

His funeral was held Friday at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton, followed by a burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

