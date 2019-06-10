Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Helicopter Crash-Lands On Roof Of Manhattan High-Rise, Pilot Killed
Obituaries

Arrangements Set For Daniel Neczepir, 34, Detective With Essex County Prosecutor’s Office

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Daniel J. Neczepir, 34, of Bloomfield, died June 2.
Daniel J. Neczepir, 34, of Bloomfield, died June 2. Photo Credit: Daniel Joseph Facebook

Daniel J. Neczepir, 34, of Bloomfield, died June 2.

Born in Paterson, he grew up in Clifton before moving to Bloomfield. He worked as a detective for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and was the delegate and sergeant-at-arms for the Essex County PBA.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Anne of Clifton; his sister Diana Lake and her husband Patrick, also of Clifton; and his fiancee, Brianna D’Errico.

Daniel was an avid fan of the New York Jets and Boba Fett, the character from the Star Wars films and books. He was remembered as a respected law enforcement professional and a beloved friend.

Daniel J. Neczepir, an investigator with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, died this month at age 34.

“You were such a great person. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to and your family. May you rest in peace, Danny,” one mourner wrote.

"Dan, we will all miss you so much," Liz Cassedy said. "Thank you for making SVU so welcoming for me and for being such a great partner/'training officer.'"

His funeral was held Friday at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton, followed by a burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.