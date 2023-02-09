Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Obituaries

Arrangements Finalized For Heather Castronova

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Heather Castronova
Heather Castronova Photo Credit: Heather Castronova Instagram/Family photo

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for retired Washington Township detective and mom of two Heather Castronova.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at George Washington Memorial Park.

A former US Marine, Castronova died due to unknown medical circumstances, the department said on Wednesday, Feb. 8. 

Click here for the full Daily Voice tribute for Heather Castronova.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.