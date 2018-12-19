Anthony Iudici Formerly Of Wayne, 21, Remembered For Big Heart, Love Of Animals

Anthony "Ant" N. Iudici formerly of Wayne died on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

He was born in Ridgewood and lived in West Paterson and Wayne before moving to Fairfield.

Anthony has worked for his father at the family business Iudici & Son Construction for the past five years. He also worked at Wayne Mazda.

He will be remembered for his crazy, fun personality and his silly laugh.

"Anthony had a great sense of humor and a big heart," his obituary says. "He loved animals, having dogs, bunnies, hamsters, chicks, guinea pigs, and birds growing up. Many will remember his giant sweet tooth with his overflowing candy drawer and frequent runs to 7-11 for slushies."

He loved all kinds of sneakers and was always wearing a hat even though he never had a hair out of place. Anthony loved going out for sushi with his mom, sometimes several times per week. He loved traveling and the beach and when on vacation Anthony was extremely good at ordering room service.

Anthony is survived by his mom, Lisa Iudici and her fiancée Ronald Hall, father Giuseppe Iudici; brothers Angelo Iudici and his wife Fallon, and Joseph Iudici; niece Hazel Iudici; grandparents Michael and Theresa Calabria, and Angelo and Giovanna Iudici of Little Falls; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation is Saturday, Dec. 22 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service.

