27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police

A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed.

A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The front seat passenger, Jachob Brockway, 27, of Upper Buffalo, NY, was killed in the crash, Curry said.

Two 28-year-old backseat passengers, one from Williamsville, NY, and the other from Charlotte, NC, were seriously hurt in the crash, authorities said.

The driver, a 27-year-old from Cheektowaga, NY, also suffered moderate injuries, Curry said.

Meanwhile, more than $7,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Jachob’s funeral expenses. New donations have since been disabled.

“Jake was the best person you could hope to meet, he genuinely wanted the best for every person he came into contact with,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Kelsi Gamez.

“Jake was a bright light for so many…thank you sincerely for loving and sharing Jake’s memory with us.”

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.