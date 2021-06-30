Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

21-Year-Old NJ Healthcare Worker Dies Of COVID-19

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Abel Sanchez
Abel Sanchez Photo Credit: Abel Sanchez Facebook photo

Sussex County high school graduate and local healthcare worker Abel Sanchez-Casas died from COVID-19 complications at Newton Medical Center on June 18. He was 21.

Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Sanchez-Casas grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 2017, his obituary says.

Sanchez-Casas worked in healthcare at Broad Step Willow Glen in Sparta. He was known as a loving son, brother and friend, his memorial says.

Sanchez-Casas loved music, basketball and animals and had an extensive collection of sneakers.

Sanchez-Casas is survived by his parents, Abel Sanchez and Francisca Casas Santos; his brother, Brandon Sanchez Casas; his sister, Melissa Sanchez Casas; his Godparents, Pedro and Carmela Cajero and Pedro and Dolores Herrera; his maternal grandparents, Teodula Santos and Iviueo Casas; his paternal grandparents Daniel Sanchez and Cecilia Jimenez, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Sanchez-Casas’ visitation was held June 23 at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home on Main Street in Newton.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.