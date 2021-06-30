21-Year-Old NJ Healthcare Worker Dies Of COVID-19

Sussex County high school graduate and local healthcare worker Abel Sanchez-Casas died from COVID-19 complications at Newton Medical Center on June 18. He was 21.

Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Sanchez-Casas grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 2017, his obituary says.

Sanchez-Casas worked in healthcare at Broad Step Willow Glen in Sparta. He was known as a loving son, brother and friend, his memorial says.

Sanchez-Casas loved music, basketball and animals and had an extensive collection of sneakers.

Sanchez-Casas is survived by his parents, Abel Sanchez and Francisca Casas Santos; his brother, Brandon Sanchez Casas; his sister, Melissa Sanchez Casas; his Godparents, Pedro and Carmela Cajero and Pedro and Dolores Herrera; his maternal grandparents, Teodula Santos and Iviueo Casas; his paternal grandparents Daniel Sanchez and Cecilia Jimenez, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Sanchez-Casas’ visitation was held June 23 at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home on Main Street in Newton.

