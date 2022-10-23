2 Drivers Dead In Wrong-Way Parkway Crash

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Cortney Downey
Cortney Downey Photo Credit: Cortney Downey Facebook

Two drivers died in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday, Oct. 21, authorities said.

Cortney Downey, of Northfield, and Michelle ross, of North Carolina, collided in Little Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 p.m., causing Ross' 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander to overturn, New Jersey State Police said.

Downey, 32, who was in a Toyota Corolla, and Ross were both pronounced dead. It was not clear which driver was heading in the wrong direction.

Condolences poured in on social media for Downey.

A GoFundMe page had raised $10,700 for funeral expenses as of Sunday, Oct. 23.

