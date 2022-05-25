11-Year-Old Girl Dies In Horrific NJ Go-Kart Accident

Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a horrific go-kart accident in New Jersey.

Nicole Galarza was riding ATVs and go-karts with her family when the go-kart flipped over and struck her in the head on Sunday, May 15, according to a GoFundMe launched by Stephanie Rojas.

Nicole was immediately airlifted to the ICU at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she later died.

Nicole was remembered as an incredibly intelligent and generous young girl. The aspiring veterinarian had even grown her hair long in hopes of cutting and donating it to a child struggling with cancer, the fundraiser says.

“She was a wonderful sister, daughter and friend to many, as well as one of the nicest young lady you’d ever meet,” reads the campaign, which had raised more than $22,200 in just four days.

“The love and joy that Nicole brought to her family and everyone that knew her will never be forgotten.”

The proceeds will be used for Nicole’s funeral costs, as well as to assist her family, including her mother, Giomar; and sisters, Bianca, 15, and Christina, 4.

“All of her family is absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Nicole’s passing…Her personality and smile was compelling beyond words.”

Nicole’s funeral was held at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune on Tuesday, May 24.

Click here to view/donate to the Nicole Galarza Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.