1-Year-Old Wallington Boy Christopher Mizdol Dies

Beloved Wallington boy Christopher Walter Mizdol died following heart surgery complications on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was one year and 23 days old.

Christopher was known for his constant smiles and laughs, as well as his love of manatees, turtles, trips to Disney World, and his dog, Bruno, his obituary says.

He also loved dancing, mashed potatoes, and playing with other children at daycare.

Christopher is survived by his loving parents, Kyle and Kaitlyn (Cockcroft) Mizdol; his beloved maternal grandparents, Walter (Sir Pop) and Kathie Cockcroft (Gigi); his beloved paternal grandparents Kenny and Janet Mizdol; his dear Aunts and Uncles, George and Kiersten King, Greg and Megan Carr, Todd Mizdol and Dana Tinney; his dear great grandparents Frank and Mary Hilpert; as well as the large and dedicated family of the fire departments.

Meanwhile, nearly $30,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the Mizdol family just prior to Christopher’s passing.

The family is also founding the Christopher Walter Mizdol Foundation to help provide scholarships to children in need and “keep Christopher alive in all the hearts and minds of those who are touched by the foundation’s assistance.”

Christopher’s funeral was held at the Warner-Wozniak Funeral Home in Wallington on Thursday, Oct. 27.

“My Little Man, you were taken from us far too soon, you were a brave amazing little guy who brought so much joy to your Dad and I,” reads the fundraiser.

“The experiences we’ve gone through in the last year, I would not trade one. single. second. Your bright blue eyes and infectious smile will never fade from our memories. Your mommy and daddy love you so much.”

