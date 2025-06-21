Oakley, Meta Drop AI Sunglasses With 3K Camera, Speakers: Here's How Much They'll Cost You

Oakley and Meta just dropped a new line of AI-powered smart glasses, and they’re built for athletes, creators, and anyone chasing performance.

The shades pack a 3K Ultra HD camera, open-ear speakers, voice-activated Meta AI, and water resistance into hands-free headset that looks like it belongs on a Super Bowl MVP.

The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN glasses were announced Friday, June 20. You can order the Oakley Meta HSTN Limited Edition on July 11 at $499. The full lineup arrives this summer, starting at $399.

"Oakley Meta glasses are a new product line that will combine Oakley’s signature design DNA with Meta’s industry-leading technology to give you deeper insights into your physical capabilities and help you share your biggest wins – on and off the field," the company announced.

The Oakley Meta HSTN is based on the brand’s signature frame and will be represented by World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé, and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The tech comes straight from Meta’s playbook, combining hands-free video, smart audio, and AI interaction into one package, officials said.

Battery life clocks in at eight hours, with up to 48 hours of portable charging in its case. A 20-minute quick charge brings the glasses to 50 percent.

Meta says that users can ask real-time questions, record video by voice, and listen to music or podcasts without touching a button.

The IPX4 water resistance means they’re built to move.

The limited-edition model will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499. The broader collection will start at $399 later this summer.

Its launch includes in-person debuts at Fanatics Fest from June 20 to 22 and UFC International Fight Week from June 25 to 27.

Oakley Meta HSTN will launch in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and across Europe and Australia, with additional rollout planned in Mexico, India, and the UAE by the end of the year.

"Get answers to a range of questions, whether you’re improving your game or checking the surf conditions."

