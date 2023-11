A casting director is looking for people to appear in an ad for a skin care brand shooting in early December in New York. The role pays up to $5,000 for 10 hours of work, the ad says.

Casting directors are looking for men, ages 25-40, women, ages 25-40, and kids from five to ten.

To apply for the role, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.