Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

NYC Sandwich Shop Opens In Bergen County

A New York City sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County.

Little Italy breakfast sandwich from Compton's.

Little Italy breakfast sandwich from Compton's.

 Photo Credit: @jackiectam Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Compton's, owned by chef Alex Compton, has opened on Anderson Avenue in Cliffside Park.

The shop first opened in Queens, NY in 2018 "with the goal of serving food that tastes as good as it looks," and quickly became a "go-to" neighborhood spot, its website says.

The menu includes hot sandwiches for $15, parts for $16, cold sandwiches for $14, smash burgers for $13, and over-the-top eats called f*ck your diet, for $18. BLTs, wraps, sides, and salads are also available.

Compton's is located at  711 Anderson Ave., in Cliffside Park.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE