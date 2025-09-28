NYC Mayor Eric Adams Quits Re-Election Bid: Here’s Who Voters Want Instead

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” Adams said, rattling off his largest achievements in office.

The decision came just days after a Suffolk University/CityView poll showed Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani with a commanding 20-point lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.

According to the Sept. 24 poll of likely voters, Mamdani led with 45 percent, followed by Cuomo with 25 percent. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa polled at 9 percent, while Adams trailed with 8 percent.

Respondents said the most important issue in the mayor’s race is affordability (21 percent), followed by crime (20 percent), economy and jobs (14 percent), housing (9 percent), local response to Trump initiatives (8 percent), racism/justice/equality (7 percent), and schools/education (6 percent). All other issues registered below 4 percent.

Nearly six in ten voters (58 percent) said the economy is worse under President Trump than it was under President Biden (23 percent).

"Although this is the end of my reelection campaign, it is not the end of my service," the mayor said. "I will continue to fight for this city as I have for 40 years since the day I joined the NYPD…. The quest for justice is far from over… New Yorkers deserve better every single day."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.