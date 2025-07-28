Partly Cloudy 95°

NY Woman Killed After Vehicle Overturns, Hits Tractor-Trailer On NJ Turnpike: State Police

A woman from Yonkers, NY was killed in an early morning crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Fort Lee, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Vanessa Diaz Pichardo, 37, had been driving a Hyundai passenger car in the southbound lanes near milepost 121.5 when the vehicle veered off the road to the right at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, July 28, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Diaz Pichardo’s car struck the curb and guardrail, then overturned and entered the southbound local ramp, where it slammed into the side of a Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to Marchan.

Pichardo was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not reported injured. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was available as of Monday, July 28.

