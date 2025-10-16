NY Teacher Discussed 'Sex, Kissing' With Purported 13-Year-Old Girl In Undercover Sting

The Wading River Elementary School teacher was “caught on a livestreamed platform sharing disturbing remarks,” Shoreham-Wading River Central School District Superintendent Gerard Poole said in a letter to parents Wednesday, Oct. 15.

It came hours after the vigilante group Predator Poachers Long Island posted a video claiming it had confronted the teacher during a sting operation. In the clip, the man admits to engaging in a sexually explicit conversation with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

“We talked about touching, kissing, and sex,” the man tells the group. “I know it was wrong. I know I messed up.”

The teacher, who also allegedly asked the girl for sexually explicit photos, goes on to say that he loves his job “because I love working with kids. Genuinely love working with kids.”

In another post, Predator Poachers Long Island shows the man sitting in the back of a Riverhead Police vehicle. The group added that it turned over all its evidence to investigators.

“The Riverhead Police Department has been made aware of this matter and are conducting an investigation,” Superintendent Poole told parents. “We will fully cooperate with law enforcement during this process.”

Poole told Daily Voice the district had no prior reports or complaints about the teacher, despite the vigilante group’s claim that they’ve received “countless” messages from previous students about the teacher’s concerning behavior.

“On the advice of legal counsel and as this is an ongoing police matter, the district is unable to provide additional details,” Poole said, adding that officials are cooperating fully with investigators.

Poole said support services are available for any students who may be struggling with the news. School counselors and psychologists will be on hand, and families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s principal if they need guidance or resources, he said.

Both the Suffolk County and Riverhead police departments confirmed the incident is under investigation. Daily Voice is not yet naming the teacher as no formal charges have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Watch the complete video from Predator Poachers Long Island here.

