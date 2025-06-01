NY Rep Urges Capitol Police To Probe Anti-Israel Activist After 'If You're Still Alive' Warning

The Bronx Democrat on Tuesday, May 27, called on the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate Guy Christensen, as reported by the NY Post.

Torres spoke out on X after Christensen, a 19-year-old anti-Israel activist believed to be from Cranberry Township, PA, said that his support for Israel “will haunt [his] family for eternity,” adding, “if you’re alive..."

Torres called the remark “chilling” and “menacing.”

"The phrase ‘if you’re still alive’ carries a chilling and menacing implication—suggesting that I may be targeted or harmed," the New York Post says citing Torres' letter. "These words raise serious concerns about whether Mr. Christensen is inciting violence or encouraging others to take action against me."

Following the killings of Israeli embassy employees in Washington DC, Christensen urged his 3 million followers on TikTok to support the accused gunman, Elias Rodriguez.

"He is not a terrorist," Christensen said. "He’s a resistance fighter, and the fact is that the fight against Israel’s war machine, against their genocide machine, against their criminality, includes their foreign diplomats in this country.”

Both Meta and TikTok have removed Christensen's Instagram and TikTok accounts. Christensen remains active on X as@guychristensen_ aka Your Favorite Guy.

Torres said Christensen's motives were clear.

“He has made it crystal clear that he holds no moral objection to violence against Zionists—a category in which I figure prominently,” Torres wrote.

In a thread posted to X, Torres described Christensen as “an unrepentant apologist for the murder of innocent Jews and Israelis” who appeared “intent on inciting violence against anyone who dares to be pro-Israel.”

