Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 47°

SHARE

NY Musician’s 10-Second Local News Performance Leaves Anchors Stunned (Video)

Morning news viewers in upstate New York likely weren’t expecting a face-first crash course in noise music — but that’s exactly what they got.

Glens Falls musician Industry Standard gave a screaming, floor-slamming preview of the Avant Garde a Clue 2 festival during an appearance on Rochester station 13WHAM Monday, Oct. 20.

Glens Falls musician Industry Standard gave a screaming, floor-slamming preview of the Avant Garde a Clue 2 festival during an appearance on Rochester station 13WHAM Monday, Oct. 20.

 Photo Credit: youTube/13WHAM ABC News

Glens Falls musician Industry Standard gave a screaming, floor-slamming preview of the Avant Garde a Clue 2 festival during an appearance on Rochester station 13WHAM Monday, Oct. 20.

 Photo Credit: youTube/13WHAM ABC News
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Ahead of Rochester's Avant Garde a Clue 2 music festival, Industry Standard — a 21-year-old experimental musician from Glens Falls — appeared on ABC affiliate 13WHAM on Monday, Oct. 21, for what may have been the shortest (and strangest) performance in the show’s history.

The “preview” lasted about ten seconds. In that brief window, Industry Standard unleashed distorted, muffled screams before repeatedly backflipping onto the studio floor.

“Wow,” one host deadpanned. Another host expressed gratitude that the young performer wasn’t injured in the stunt. “I was very, very concerned.”

The odd segment was meant to promote Rochester’s week-long Avant Garde a Clue 2 music festival, which features more than 300 acts pushing the boundaries of sound.

The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 26. It’s free, all ages, and promises a wide spectrum of avant-garde performances. Hopefully most will last longer than 10 seconds.

Check out the full clip below.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE