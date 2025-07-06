NY Man Vanishes In Caribbean; Body Found During Search, Police Investigating as Homicide

Brian Tarrence, of Manhattan, who had flown to the island to celebrate his first wedding anniversary, was last seen leaving his Airbnb around 4 a.m. on June 25. He was walking toward Grace Bay, NBC News reported.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force discovered a decomposing body in Grace Bay on Saturday, July 5. Authorities have not officially identified Tarrence as the victim, but the New York Post reported Sunday that police have opened a homicide investigation over those remains.

There has been no activity on Tarrence’s credit cards or bank accounts since he vanished, said Carl DeFazio, a private investigator hired by the family to assist in the search.

"If he was robbed, by now I think I would have seen a credit card charge, or found his wallet, or found him, you know," DeFazio told CBS News.

DeFazio also told NBC News that Tarrence’s wife has no idea why he would have left their Paradise Inn condo in the middle of the night, or where he would have gone. She said it was unusual for him to be out so late.

Tarrence is seen carrying his phone in the security footage. DeFazio said investigators are working with his service provider to obtain GPS data from the device.

Tarrence is a vice president at Diligent Software, and the company said it is working with investigators.

"We are deeply concerned about our team member, Brian Tarrence, who has been reported missing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian and his loved ones during this extremely difficult time," the company said in a statement to news outlets. "We have made ourselves available to fully cooperate with local law enforcement and have engaged a security firm to support the ongoing search efforts. The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to assist in the efforts to locate Brian."

