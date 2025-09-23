NY Man Sexually Assaults Juvenile In NJ, Prosecutor Says

Jose Mendez-Ortiz, 51, of Pearl River, NY, was taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Elmwood Park Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives determined that Mendez-Ortiz sexually assaulted a juvenile in Elmwood Park on Sept. 21, Musella said. He was arrested the same day and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Mendez-Ortiz was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

