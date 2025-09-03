Fair 79°

NY Man Pulled Fake Gun In Bergen County Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A New York man is facing charges after police say he pulled out an imitation gun during a road rage incident in Bergen County last weekend.

Marcelino Amaya Castro

Photo Credit: Palisades Park PD
On Sunday, Aug. 31, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Bergen Boulevard and E. Central Boulevard in Palisades Park for a report of a driver brandishing a handgun, Police Chief George Beck said.

Patrol Officer Stephen Kim spotted the suspected vehicle and driver several blocks away, Beck said. During the investigation, Kim found an imitation firearm believed to have been used in the incident, according to police.

Marcelino Amaya Castro, 50, of Elmhurst, NY, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, possession of an imitation firearm for unlawful purposes, and making terroristic threats, Beck said.

