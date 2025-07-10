NY Man Let 15-Year-Old Drive Brand-New SUV In Deadly Crash On PIP: Officials

Ryan D. Chambers, 21, of Elmira, NY, let a 15-year-old drive the 2025 Nissan Rogue on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, before dawn Friday, Feb. 28, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The unlicensed teen was speeding and driving recklessly when he lost control just before 6 a.m. and collided with a 2019 Honda CR-V, Musella said. Of the five people in the Rogue, a 16-year-old was killed, one passenger was seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries, Musella said. The Honda driver was not injured.

Chambers was in the vehicle at the time fo the crash and had “assumed responsibility for the care of the four juveniles in his company," Musella said. He “allowed the aforementioned unlicensed 15-year-old juvenile to operate the vehicle."

The juvenile driver was charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses in March 2025.

Chambers was arrested in Elmira Heights, NY, on Tuesday, July 1 and extradited to Bergen County on Tuesday, July 8, with help from local and county law enforcement. He remains in custody at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Hackensack.

He has been charged with four counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

