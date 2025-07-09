NY Man Harassed State Employee In Teaneck Over Action Against His Business, Police Say

Yair Babayoff, 41, confronted the woman and her husband on Tuesday, June 17, around 10:15 p.m., according to Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr. The couple had just arrived home on Wyndham Road when they saw Babayoff in the street, blocking their driveway with his car.

Earlier that day, the woman told police that she had received multiple hang-up calls from Babayoff.

During a confrontation outside the car, police say Babayoff walked to the passenger side, grabbed the woman’s arm through the open window, and snatched her phone before fleeing, McGurr said. The woman suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

According to McGurr, Babayoff had been harassing the victim due to an official enforcement action she had taken as part of her job as an employee of the State of New York.

Babayoff was arrested the following day, Wednesday, June 18, by New York State Police and later extradited to New Jersey.

Babayoff was charged with robbery, burglary, and retaliation for past official actions. He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending court proceedings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Teaneck Police at 201-837-2600 or Bergen Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org.

