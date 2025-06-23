NY Jets Owner Buys Large Stake In Cup-Winning English Soccer Club

Johnson has agreed to buy the largest stake in Crystal Palace FC, the English Premier League club announced on Monday, June 23. The 78-year-old is set to acquire the stake previously held by John Textor, an American businessman and former executive chair of FuboTV.

ESPN reported the 190 million British pound deal ($254 million) gives Johnson a 43% stake in the South London-based team that beat Manchester City to win the 2024-25 FA Cup, England's most prestigious domestic knockout competition.

"Whilst the completion is pending approval from the Premier League and Women's Super League, we do not envisage any issues and look forward to welcoming Woody as a partner and director of the club," Crystal Palace said in a statement. "We would like to go on record to thank John Textor for his contribution over the past four years and wish him every success for the future."

Aside from his Jets ownership, Johnson was most notably appointed by President Donald Trump as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom, serving from 2017 to 2021. He unsuccessfully tried to purchase Chelsea FC in 2022 after the previous owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government when Russia invaded Ukraine.

While Crystal Palace only finished 12th in the 20-team Premier League in the 2024-25 season, the Eagles captured their first major trophy in the club's 119-year history. Crystal Palace defeated perennial powerhouse Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in May to win the FA Cup, a competition that puts even semi-pro teams on the same stage as the biggest clubs in England.

Palace defender Chris Richards became the second American to win the FA Cup, joining goalkeeping legend Tim Howard's 2004 victory with Manchester United. Richards has emerged as a defensive star for the US men's national team, scoring the only goal in the team's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in a 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match on Thursday, June 19.

Crystal Palace's FA Cup win likely facilitated the sale to Johnson.

The Eagles have faced a potential ban from competing in the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League, which they qualified for with the FA Cup title. Textor's Eagle Football Holdings Group also has a controlling stake in Olympique Lyonnais and Crystal Palace risked violating UEFA's multiclub ownership rules.

While Textor doesn't run Palace's daily operations, Europe's soccer body's rules prevent two teams with the same owners from playing in the same competition unless shares in one club are put into a blind trust. Textor failed to do that before the deadline of Saturday, March 1.

Palace's next competitive match is scheduled to be against Liverpool FC at Wembley on Sunday, Aug. 10 in the FA Community Shield. The game, right before the season, is an annual matchup between the Premier League and FA Cup champions from the prior season.

"Ted Lasso" fans will also recognize Crystal Palace as the club with the home stadium used by the fictional AFC Richmond squad managed by actor Jason Sudeikis' character.

