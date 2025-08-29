NY Flight Paramedic Dies Midflight, Leaves Legacy Of Service: 'A Wonderful Human'

Now, after suffering his own emergency aboard a helicopter, the veteran flight paramedic is being remembered for a lifetime of service and compassion.

Robert, 48, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 27, during a LifeNet flight out of Ticonderoga, the agency revealed in a Facebook tribute. At the time, he was caring for a patient alongside a flight nurse and pilot.

The crew quickly landed at a nearby hospital while emergency responders rushed in to assist, but despite their efforts, Robert could not be revived.

LifeNet’s Ticonderoga base remains on safety stand-down to allow teammates time to grieve.

“We ask that you keep Kevin’s family, friends, and teammates in your thoughts, and join us in respecting their privacy as we all navigate this heartbreaking loss,” the agency said.

“We will forever cherish the memories Kevin leaves with us, and we will carry his memory and legacy with us on every mission.”

A Career of Service

Robert had dedicated his life to public safety, beginning his career right out of high school as a public safety dispatcher for the Green Island Police Department and a callman for the Green Island Fire Department, according to former classmate Sean Ward.

“Kevin wanted to work in public safety, helping others, since he was young,” Ward recalled. “You just knew he was going to make a positive impact on this world and everyone around him. He did just that.”

Over the decades, Robert rose through the EMS ranks, building a reputation as both a skilled paramedic and a compassionate mentor. Colleagues described him as someone who pushed others to be better providers and better people.

‘Friend, Mentor, Wonderful Human’

The shock of his passing has rippled across the EMS community. Chuck Margarites, a longtime LifeNet colleague, said he was devastated to lose someone who meant so much to so many.

“I see ‘friend, mentor, and wonderful human’ being mentioned over and over,” Margarites wrote in a Facebook tribute. “You were all of that to me and more.”

He added that Robert’s legacy would live on through the countless professionals he mentored. “They will carry those skills and change outcomes for the duration of their careers. The lives saved will be your legacy.”

Funeral arrangements for Robert had not been announced as of Friday, Aug. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.