NY Camp Counselor Shared Child Sex Abuse Material, Police Say

Jonathan Sarasohn, of Great Neck, was arrested following a Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigation into alleged misconduct at Tranquillity Camp in Earlton, according to sheriff’s officials. The investigation was launched on Saturday, July 26.

Sarasohn, who works as a waiter and counselor at the camp, was charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child under 17 and possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

A second defendant, 20-year-old Charles Gorfain, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, was also charged with possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child in connection with the case. It was not immediately clear whether Gorfain had any connection to the camp.

A spokesperson for the Greene County Sheriff's Office declined to confirm whether any of the minors in the alleged material were connected to Tranquillity Camp.

Sarasohn was arraigned and remanded to the Greene County jail with bail. Gorfain was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Coxsackie.

Investigators asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 518-943-3300 extension 508.

Tranquillity Camp, which spans 1,200 acres in the foothills of the Catskills, has been in business for over 100 years. The summer camp is coed and caters to children 7 to 15 years old.

Daily Voice has reached out to camp administrators for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.