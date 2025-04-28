NY Acting Coach Had Over 1,500 Child Porn Images, Discussed Raping Kids 'In Name Of Satan': DOJ

FBI agents arrested Samuel Gonzales, 31, of Brooklyn, following an undercover sting operation on Monday, April 28, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

An investigation found that Gonzales–an actor, dancer, theater producer, and former acting teacher at a school in New York City–used an online messaging app to send child pornography to undercover agents, prosecutors alleged.

In January and April 2023, he sent the undercover agent links containing over 1,500 files of child sex abuse materials, prosecutors said.

A search of Gonzales’ Brooklyn residence turned up over 80 files of child pornography, including images and videos of infants and prepubescent children, according to investigators.

In one of the messages, Gonzales told the agent he was interested in “dad/son and young boys,” according to the criminal complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York.

He went on to admit having a collection of child pornography videos and that his favorite video was of a six- or seven-year-old “little blonde boy” being sexually abused by two men, according to prosecutors.

A search of Gonzales’ cell phone and iPad uncovered messages that discussed engaging in sexually explicit conduct with children and the exchange of child pornography, prosecutors said.

In one such conversation, held in May 2023, Gonzales messaged with another app user who discussed raping children “in the name of Satan,” according to the complaint.

“The lasting scars from the horrific abuse of children are deeply troubling to all New Yorkers,” said US Attorney Jay Clayton. “Together with our partners, we will relentlessly pursue those who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gonzales is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison. He is also charged with one count of possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

