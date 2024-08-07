Career Comes Full Circle For 28-Year-Old NVD Grad Opening Harrington Park Cake Shop

Lupardi, 28, has fond memories of baking with her mother and grandmother, particularly around holidays growing up in Closter.

In her junior and senior years at Northern Valley Demarest, Lupardi had a baking internship in Dumont and was looking at colleges, when her mom pointed out she could go to school for baking.

Lupardi ended up graduating with her bachelor's of science in baking and pastry arts from Johnson and Wales, and spent the following decade learning the trade.

She fell in love with the process of making the treats, especially the specialty cakes her friends and family members begged her to create for birthdays, events, and life milestones.

There was nothing like seeing the joy on their faces when they saw the finished product, then tasted it.

And so, later this month, Lupardi is opening Lori's Mixing Bowl at 88 LaRoche Avenue in Harrington Park.

"The demand was always there for me," Lupardi said. "When the space became available, I knew it was the perfect opportunity for me to do something [with baking] while being close to home."

Lori's Mixing Bowl will focus on custom-made cakes, cake-pops, decorated sugar cookies, French macarons, and more, but she's hoping to open a retail shop on weekends.

"Now that I'm here and have my own place I can do bigger events like wedding cakes," Lupardi said. "That aspect of being part of someone's wedding, such an important day in someone's life, is an honor. When someone picks me for that, I take it to heart."

Lupardi says everything still feels surreal as the reality hasn't hit her yet: "I'm just painting the wall right now," she said.

But every now and then she has that "pinch me" moment.

"I grew up here," she said, "so it's super special to be able to do something in the area I'm from, with people I know."

Follow Lori's Mixing Bowl on Instagram for updates.

