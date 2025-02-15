Nursing Home Fire: One Hospitalized In Blaze At CareOne In Oradell

The fire reportedly started in the facility’s kitchen, prompting a massive response from firefighters across Bergen County, who assisted Oradell Fire Department crews in extinguishing the blaze, Loving said.

Several ambulances and paramedics were dispatched to the scene to provide medical support. While at least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Loving.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames, preventing further damage or injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.