NOW Hiring: Whole Foods Inches Closer To Jersey City Opening

Signs appear the supermarket, which will be at 286 Washington St., and will cover more than 47,000 square feet, may be coming sooner rather than later.

The store put up signage at the location and also posted job openings, with an opening date for Fall 2023.

A spokeswoman for Whole Foods said there was no additional information to share.

The store has been in the planning stages since 2020 and will be the 21st location in the Garden State.

