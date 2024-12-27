Norwood Officer, Driver Hospitalized In Crash En Route To Burglary: Police

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. as the Norwood officer was responding to an activated burglary alarm, making a right-hand turn from Briarwood Avenue onto Piermont Road, Norwood Police Chief Christian Federici said. The officer’s vehicle drifted over the double yellow line and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, the chief said.

Both the officer and the other driver, a 62-year-old Bergenfield resident, complained of back pain and were transported to the hospital. The officer was treated and released, returning to complete his shift, Federici said. There was no immediate update on the condition of the other motorist.

Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was notified but confirmed that the crash did not meet the criteria for their involvement in the investigation.

