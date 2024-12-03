Norwood Man Airlifted In Fall While Pulling Luggage Outside His Apartment: Police

The incident occurred at approximately 4:25 p.m. when the man, who lives on Sutton Place in Norwood, was walking backward on the sidewalk while pulling a piece of luggage, Norwood Police Chief Christian Federici said. The man lost his balance and fell, striking his head on the concrete.

Norwood officers, Norwood EMS, and paramedics responded to the scene, where the man was found breathing but unresponsive, Federici said. Medical personnel requested a medivac helicopter due to the severity of the injury.

The patient was transported to Highland Field in Harrington Park, where the Harrington Park Fire Department had established a landing zone for the helicopter. He was then flown to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

Further details on the man's condition were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.