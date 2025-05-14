Northwell Health's Longtime CEO Resigns As Company Expands With Nuvance Merger

Michael Dowling will resign as president and CEO of Northwell Health, the company announced on Wednesday, May 14. Executive vice president Dr. John D'Angelo will be promoted to Dowling's position.

After more than 23 years, Dowling will move into a new advisory role as CEO emeritus. Under his leadership, Northwell grew into one of the top 10 largest health systems in the country, now serving more than 13 million patients in the tri-state area.

Dowling helped expand research and education programs at Northwell, led a national campaign to address the gun violence epidemic, and guided the system through the COVID-19 pandemic. For 18 straight years, Modern Healthcare named Dowling one of the 100 most influential people in health care, earning the magazine's No. 1 ranking in 2022.

Dowling will officially step down on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Northwell through a period of unprecedented growth and clinical transformation that has enabled our team members to make a meaningful difference and improve the lives of the tens of millions of patients and families who we've cared for over the last 25 years," said Dowling.

Dr. D'Angelo began his career as an emergency physician at Glen Cove Hospital. He rose to executive vice president, leading Northwell's central region and COVID-19 pandemic response.

He was unanimously appointed by Northwell's board of trustees to take over for Dowling.

"I am committed to build on his unparalleled legacy and vision that grew Northwell from a Long Island-based health system into a regional and national health care leader," Dr. D'Angelo said. "Health care is a calling. Every minute of every day, we have an opportunity to change someone's life for the better, and I look forward to leading our more than 100,000 team members who contribute to this critically important mission. Together, we will continue advancing better health for all."

Dowling's resignation comes one week after Northwell finalized its merger with Nuvance Health. The company said it'll invest at least $1 billion in Nuvance hospitals, expanding Northwell's presence in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut.

The combined nonprofit network now operates 28 hospitals and more than 1,050 care locations, employing about 104,000 people.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to build a more integrated, regionally connected health system across New York and Connecticut," Northwell board chair Margaret Crotty said in the merger announcement. "It is based on our aligned commitments to expanding access to excellent care, and to recruiting and retaining the best clinical talent. The Northwell board is confident this new partnership will bring great value to both organizations."

Dr. D'Angelo was previously the senior vice president of Northwell's emergency medicine service line, managing 18 emergency departments and more than 60 urgent care centers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.