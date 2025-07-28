Northeast Classics Celebrated Among Best Summer Dishes In US: See The Rankings

Mixbook has ranked the 100 most beloved summer dishes. The photo book website polled 3,003 self-described foodies.

For grillmasters, New York's grilled strip steak and garlic scapes were ranked No. 3.

"New York's agricultural regions produce top-tier beef, and summer grilling often centers around the strip steak — especially in the Hudson Valley," Mixbook said. "Paired with seasonal garlic scapes or grilled ramps, this dish reflects the state’s balance of urban sophistication and rural bounty."

Maryland’s iconic crab cakes came in at No. 10, showcasing the Chesapeake Bay's delicacy and the Old Line State's produce.

"In summer, they're often served alongside sweet corn and ripe tomatoes, making for a fresh, flavorful plate that celebrates the bounty of the bay and surrounding farms," said Mixbook.

Connecticut appeared three times on the list. Despite being less well-known for seafood than Maine's lobsters or Rhode Island's clams, the Constitution State's shoreline puts a special twist on the summer staples.

CT's hot lobster rolls were ranked 29th in the country, offering a different take on its colder counterpart.

"While Maine gets more attention, Connecticut's version of the lobster roll is unique: warm lobster meat drenched in butter and served in a toasted bun," Mixbook said. "Found at shoreline shacks in the summer, it's a local obsession."

The list also featured steamed cheeseburgers at No. 37.

"Steamed cheeseburgers, with juicy patties and melted cheddar cooked in specialized tins and served on soft buns with fresh toppings, are a Central Connecticut specialty from places like Ted's in Meriden," Mixbook said. "Their light, melty texture makes them a quick, satisfying choice for summer picnics or food truck gatherings in Connecticut's warm weather."

Rounding out the list was New Haven-style white clam apizza at No. 100. The year-round favorite can especially shine in the summer with fresh littleneck clams.

The ranking also highlighted warm-weather favorites like Maine's blueberry pie, sweet corn on the cob from Iowa, and pulled pork barbecue in the Carolinas.

"These dishes aren't just delicious — they capture the mood, produce, and traditions of summer in a way that's deeply regional," Mixbook said. "Collections of such unique regional and seasonal dishes can serve as amazing inspiration for custom cookbooks."

You can click here to see Mixbook's top 10 summer dishes.

