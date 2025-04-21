North Jersey’s Liv Morgan Loses Tag Titles At WrestleMania

Morgan, who was raised in Elmwood Park, lost her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, teaming with Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyrie at the second night of WWE’s WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20.

In Morgan’s defense, Lynch was a last minute replacement after Valkyrie’s original partner, Bayley, was taken out in a backstage attack. And while there is no evidence Morgan and Rodriguez had anything to do with it, fans are certainly suspicious, given the duo’s notorious underhanded ways.

Morgan, real name Gianna Daddio, won the tag titles with Rodriguez in February, her third time holding the tag team gold.

She is now 0-4 competing at WrestleMania. But all was not lost for Morgan. Her on-screen boyfriend, “Dirty” Dominic Mysterio captured the WWE International Title.

At the Slammy Awards on Sunday, Morgan was awarded Best Villain of the Year along with Mysterio and Female Superstar of the Year.

The 30-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

