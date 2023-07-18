North Jersey Township Rallies Around Longtime Sunoco Employee Injured In Crash

Curry developed an illness, which led to him getting in a car crash last month and he has been hospitalized ever since. With insurance not covering most of his expenses, a fundraiser has been created to assist him. As of Tuesday, July 18, almost $13,000 has been raised.

Aaron "is the kindest, most hardworking, and most dependable person on our morning shift his colleagues have ever met," Bill and Maureen Laforet, who run the Mahwah Sunoco said.

Donors also expressed their love for Curry and the work he does at the Sunoco.

"Aaron is the main reason I still go to the corner Sunoco in Mahwah," one donor said. "He’s extremely helpful and even if he is busy, still takes a moment to engage in the friendliest and positive way. I hope you recover very soon, my friend. You are missed and you are valued. You are a truly good human being."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.