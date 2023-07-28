North Jersey Rallies Around Girl Injured, Orphaned In Earthquake

While trapped under six floors of a collapsed building, Bekri held onto her brother, though he did not survive. Bekri's mother also died in the earthquake, which killed nearly 60,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Bekri was finally discovered, though her leg had to be amputated. Bekri's father had previously died in a war in Syria.

Rasha Kattan, Bekri's aunt, flew to Turkey to be with her niece while she underwent 10 surgeries. Kattan eventually brought Bekri back to Saddle Brook, where she lives with Kattan's family, which includes her husband and three children.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Bekri with her rehab, recovery and new life. As of Friday, June 28, more than $18,400 has been raised.

"I am so grateful that my hero and angel have survived, but sadly, losing my sister and her kid took a toll on us all," Kattan said.

