North Jersey Matchmaker Takes Talents To New TLC Show 'Match Me Abroad'

Kharoufeh, a North Bergen native who grew up in Cliffside Park,is one of the matchmakers on TLC's new dating show "Match Me Abroad," which helps people find love overseas.

On the show, Kharoufeh is tasked with helping Stanika and Mark, two Americans, find love while in Morocco.

"TLC reached out to me, they saw I was doing my thing," Kharoufeh, who also performs standup comedy, said. "I had never done something like this and I enjoy a challenge."

After helping her friends and family, Kharoufeh started her own matchmaking business, helping people find love, one client at a time. Kharoufeh said it's important to know what everyone's wants and needs are.

"The biggest mistake people make is they are looking for something unrealistic when it comes to a partner," Kharoufeh said. "Everyone wants a 6'2" man who makes six figures. They are very rare. Men went want a 5'11 140 lbs. model who will stay home and take care of the kids."

Kharoufeh said she loved her experience on "March Me Abroad", including working with Stanika and Mark.

"I loved them to death," Kharoufeh said. "They are very different and offered their own challenges."

The Palestinian matchmaker said she enjoyed introducing Stanika, a Mississippi resident, to Moroccan culture. On the show, Kharoufeh has been critical of American men as potential mates.

"American men are not chivalrous," Kharoufeh said. "A lot of American men are just not men. Moroccan men are more romantic and have old school values. That's sort of getting lost in today's culture."

Kharoufeh said to her a man is someone who takes care of things and acts as a protector and provider.

"He makes the home a place where everyone can feel safe," Kharoufeh said. "He acts as the man as the house."

For her role on the show, Kharoufeh got to experience Morocco on TLC's dime. It was her first time in Morocco, she said.

"It was fantastic," Kharoufeh said. "It was so much fun. The food, the culture, the vibes, I was very lucky."

As for her own dating life, Kharoufeh admits she is single, but is very much looking.

"I'm working to settle down, I want to start a family," the 29-year-old said. "I want somebody who is respectful, who takes the lead. I want someone who is an alpha, who can take care of things when I'm not around. Someone who makes a lot of money wouldn't be too shabby."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.