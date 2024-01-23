Light Rain 37°

North Jersey Man Captured By Njsp After Shooting Dad, 70, Killing Two Family Dogs: Authorities

A 34-year-old North Jersey man was captured by State Police after shooting his 70-year-old father and killing two family dogs, authorities said.

Daniel Simpson of Wantage was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after he was captured by New Jersey State Police troopers.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / NJSP
Jerry DeMarco
Donald Simpson was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times at his home on County Road 628 in Sussex County's Wantage Township shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Responding NJSP troopers also found two dogs dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the sergeant said.

Donald Simpson was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center.

Meanwhile, state troopers searched various areas, including neighborhood cabins, for his son, Daniel, who'd fled the scene.

The younger Simpson's vehicle was found on Struble Road off Route 206, responders said.

The troopers arrested him without incident soon after, Marchan said. They also recovered the gun, he said.

Daniel Simpson was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He remains in custody pending a first court appearance as an investigation into the shooting continues.

