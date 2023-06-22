North Jersey Magician Surprises Herself On 'America's Got Talent' (Watch)

DeGuzman's devil-may-care attitude and proficiency at card tricks wowed the judges on "America's Got Talent," on Wednesday, June 20, unanimously sending her to the next round.

"I feel like I am the most myself when I am on stage," DeGuzman, 24, said. "This is the biggest stage for a magician and I wanted to take my career to the next level."

Growing up with a single mother, the Bergenfield native shuttled from home to home, but she found comfort in magic tricks and cardistry, rewatching the tricks of magicians like David Blaine and teaching herself how to do magic.

Before going on "America's Got Talent," DeGuzman had achieved an impressive following, appearing on "Penn and Teller: Fool Us" and wowing people on TikTok.

But under the bright lights of "America's Got Talent," DeGuzman admitted to judge Sofia Vergara that she was nervous and excited.

"I really wanted this," DeGuzman said. "I had talked about this being on my dream and it was so surreal. It was such an out of body experience. I blinked and it was over."

Despite her nerves, DeGuzman wasn't afraid to make fun of sharp tongued judge Simon Cowell, who said she was annoying but likeable.

"That was the nicest thing I've ever heard Simon say," DeGuzman said. "I can go toe to toe with him any day. I'm not scared of him."

DeGuzman impressed the judges with her card tricks and sense of humor. When her final trick succeeded, DeGuzman was visibly relieved and started jumping up and down.

"I did not think that was going to work!" she exclaimed. "I love amazing myself. Every show is different, I often don't know what's going to happen. I'm just an ordinary girl doing extraordinary things."

For her next appearance on "America's Got Talent," DeGuzman is promising something even crazier. She said if she wins the $1 million grand prize, she hopes to buy her mother a house.

"She's never had her own place," DeGuzman said. "She's so proud of me and I want to make sure she's taken care of. She's my #1 fan. When she saw her daughter with Simon and Terry Crews, it's starting to become real. Her daughter is now becoming a star."

To watch DeGuzman's appearance, click here.

