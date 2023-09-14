North Jersey Magician Advances To 'America's Got Talent' Finals

The 25-year-old Bergen County native appeared again on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and on Wednesday, Sept. 13, found out she had made it to the finals.

On Tuesday's episode, DeGuzman, a Bergenfield native, did card tricks for the judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Despite Cowell and Vergara trying to throw her off, DeGuzman was able to find their cards and had Klum pull her card out of her mouth.

"I call that card the queen of Covid!" Mandel exclaimed.

For Mandel, she had him sign his card. When it came time to reveal his card, she brought out a cake decorated with 3AQ7 (the cards of the judges) and in the middle was Mandel's signed card, much to his amazement.

"Wow!" Mandel exclaimed.

DeGuzman even earned praise from the notoriously caustic Cowell.

"I love your personality," Cowell said. "You really deserve this shot. Good for you."

Growing up with a single mother, DeGuzman shuttled from home to home but she found comfort in magic tricks and cardistry, rewatching the tricks of magicians like David Blaine and teaching herself how to do magic.

Before going on "America's Got Talent," DeGuzman had achieved an impressive following, appearing on "Penn and Teller: Fool Us" and wowing people on TikTok.

DeGuzman said if she wins the $1 million grand prize, she hopes to buy her mother a house.

"She's never had her own place," DeGuzman said. "She's so proud of me and I want to make sure she's taken care of. She's my #1 fan. When she saw her daughter with Simon and Terry Crews, it's starting to become real. Her daughter is now becoming a star."

To watch DeGuzman's most recent appearance, click here.

