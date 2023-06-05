North Jersey High Schooler Runs Bakery From Parents Basement

Nassar has recently opened Haya Baking, making chocolate chip cookies from her parents basement and delivering them to customers throughout the region. Nassar, a Fort Lee resident, balances high school, which she takes online, with fulfilling the orders of her customers.

"I had been thinking about doing this for a year," Nassar said. "I decided to put my foot down and I just did it. I really enjoy baking."

Nassar's specialty is chocolate chip cookies, though she makes designs for whatever the occasion. Nassar said she has always had an entrepreneurial spirit.

"I've always wanted to be my own boss and work by myself," Nassar said. "I've always had a business mind thanks to my dad and I've loved baking because of my mom. I'm using both of my skills."

The high school junior said she has developed a routine allowing her to balance her schoolwork and baking. She tries to finish her school by the afternoon and then she works on baking while also trying to build buzz about her business.

"I think I have the hang of it," Nassar said. "I'm able to handle both at the same time."

So far, customers have been receptive to Nassar's cookie confections. For Memorial Day, she baked cookies for the Fort Lee Police Department as a way to thank them for keeping the community safe.

Haya's brother, Bashar, is one of her biggest fans and helps with delivering her cookies. He said growing up, Haya was always baking.

"I would come home and smell something sweet, because she was in the kitchen," Bashar said.

