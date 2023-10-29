North Jersey High School Star Takes Over As Giants QB

The Don Bosco (Ramsey) Prep grad entered the game in the first half after Tyrod Tyler -- filling in for Giants starter Daniel Jones -- was knocked out with a rib injury and taken to a local hospital.

It was DeVito's first action as a pro. The Jets were leading 7-3 at the time.

DeVito nearly threw an interception on his first pass, then slid short of a first down on a third-down run in Giants territory.

The Giants roared out of the locker room for the second half, however, with a drive sparked by running back Saquon Barkley -- and DeVito.

Big Blue's offense bogged down, but Gang Green lent a hand -- actually two, courtesy of defensive personal fouls.

Barkley took a snap in the wildcat -- losing four yards -- with 13 minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants in the red zone.

DeVito took off on a run that failed to convert a third down later in the drive, but Jets defender Jermaine Johson hit him late, giving the Giants a first down and prolonging the drive.

The key moment came with nine minutes left and the Giants with a third-and-goal at the Jets 11.

DeVito hadn't completed a pass when he took the snap, faked a handoff to Barkley, then cut left headed for the end zone and what would become a 10-7 Giants lead.

DeVito, who played college football at Syracuse and Illinois, grew up in Cedar Grove -- a 10-to15-minute drive from MetLife Stadium.

He was first-team All-State by MSG and second-team All-Metro after passing for 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season at Don Bosco, which went 9–3 and won the Non-Public 4 state championship.

As a senior, he passed for 2,005 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions and played in the Under Armour All-American Game.

DeVito was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent this past April. He was waived two months ago, then re-signed to the practice squad.

Because Sunday was third straight week that DeVito was elevated from the practice squad to backup, the Giants will have to sign him to the 53-man roster before he can suit up next week against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

