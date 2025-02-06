North Jersey Eagles Fan In Enemy Territory Transforms Lawn Into Viral Tribute

But after her husband, Tim Davies, posted a photo in an Eagles Facebook group this week, the internet soared with excitement—earning her over 17,000 likes as of Thursday, Feb. 7.

"I felt like I could do it, so I did it," Davies said. "I'm not normally a hobby artist. My career is in social media research, so I’m used to looking at what content themes are going viral, but not necessarily being the subject of a viral post."

Melissa may have grown up in Michigan, but she’s been repping Philly sports ever since she met Tim, a Philadelphia native while working in the city. She calls herself a Philly sports fan through marriage.

And when the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Melissa knew it was time to bring back an old tradition.

"The last time they made it [in 2023] we painted the lawn, so we had to do it again," she said.

Tim Davies said his wife is being humble about her artistic abilities.

"She’s creative, she can draw," he said. "All she did was take my baseball hat, look at the logo, and just copied it off of there."

The 30-minute DIY project caught the attention of a curious neighbor, who chatted with Davies as she worked. And despite living in Jets and Giants country, Melissa says most local fans have taken it pretty well.

"If you’re going to cheer for a team outside your area, you have to be ready for some teasing," she said. "New York fans don’t love Philly fans, but most people have been good-natured about it. We just take it in stride."

Tim revealed that the lawn-painting idea originally came from friends down the road, who also have a Philly connection. "Melissa saw it and said, ‘We can do that again!’" he said.

Now, with snow melting and ice on the way, the Eagles logo remains untouched—a frozen beacon of hope for the big game.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

