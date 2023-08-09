North Jersey Dad In Need Of Prosthetic Leg After Motorcycle Crash Gets Outpour Of Support

Timmy Loime had to have his left leg amputation after being airlifted to the hospital following the crash on Friday, August 4, according to a GoFundMe launched out of Franklin by his fiance’s cousin, Alexandra Cacciola.

“As you all may know, medical bills are going to be extremely extremely expensive, on top of months of physical therapy and eventually a prosthetic leg, which insurance does not cover,” reads the campaign.

In addition to being described as an “amazing” fiance, Loime is also an “absolutely amazing father” to his eight-year old daughter, Cacciola writes.

More than $11,100 had been raised in just three days, putting the family past the 20 percent point of the campaign’s $50,000 goal. Social media shares were helping raise awareness as well:

“Let’s all help get Timmy his prosthetic leg and on the road to recovery,” reads the fundraiser.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.