North Jersey Business Owes Employees $910K: Department of Labor

Advantix Logistics in Lyndhurst failed to pay hourly employees overtime wages for working more than 40 hours a week, the Department of Labor said. Employees often worked up to 70 hours a week at a warehouse, loading and unloading freights from containers and pallets, the Department of Labor said. Advantix also failed to keep accurate records of their employees' hours, all in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Department of Labor said.

An initial investigation last November determined Advantix owed $65,000 to one employee who was fired after complaining not getting paid for his hours worked, the Department of Labor said.

