North Jersey Bakery Keeps It All In The Family: 'We Put A Lot Of Love Into Our Cookies'

The two-year old and 21-month old, respectively, are assisting their mother and grandmother in Mimi and Grand Cookies, a new bakery that sells cookies online and is based in Maywood. The cookies are baked in a commercial kitchen in Paterson and the company is named after Mimi, Alaia and Athena's grandmother.

"My mother and I wanted to create generational wealth for her granddaughters," Ashley Crump, the mother of Athena, said. "What better way than to start a cookie company?"

Crump said her niece and daughter both like being in the kitchen and this is something they can have when they get older.

"Who doesn't want cookies all the time?" Crump said. "It's fun for them."

Mimi already has her own baked goods company, Regina's Sweet Temptations. She handles the baking while Ashley handles the business side, working to get the word out and generate new customers.

"People have been really excited," Crump said. "They love the cookies, everything has been really positive."

When it comes to the cookies, Mimi's is always innovating while continuing to offer the classics, like chocolate chip, oatmeal and peanut butter. They also offer s'mores cookies and chocolate chip cookies topped with Biscoff cookies. With fall around the corner, Mimi's plans on offering pumpkin spice, apple cider and cranberry cookies.

"We're always thinking of new flavors," Crump, whose favorite cookie is a chocolate chip with red velvet and Oreos."

Most importantly, Crump said working with her mom has been a breeze.

"I love working with my mom, she is really dedicated to baking," Crump said. "I enjoy watching her enjoy doing what she does."

Alaia and Athena also get really get excited when it's time to make cookies, and enjoy rolling out the dough.

"We put a lot of love into our cookies," Crump said.

Working around cookies all day can be awfully tempting, so Crump reminds herself to keep everything in moderation. She said Athena knows she gets one cookie per day. For the health conscious, Mimi's also offers vegan and gluten free cookies and will soon be offering sugar free cookies.

