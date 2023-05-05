North Jersey Airman, Ramapo Basketball Star Dies At Military Base

An airman at Cannon, Harding is survived by his wife and his three children. His death remains under investigation, officials said.

“Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation. He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron," US Air Force Lt. Col Benjamin Wingler said. "He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force."

Harding attended Ferris High School and played basketball at Ramapo College.

A fundraiser was created to help Harding's three children.

"Qua could change any atmosphere he walked into with his larger than life personality and smile," Tessa Colon, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "Quameir had touched so many lives whether it was playing basketball, coaching, going to jails and parks to share a message of hope, dancing, or just cracking jokes."

A celebration of life service is set for Monday, May 8 at A Better Life Ministry in Jersey City.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.