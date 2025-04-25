North Bergen Scooter Thief With Bloodied Clothes Busted After Robbery In Guttenberg: Police

Ariel Sandoval-Paulino, 36, was charged with robbery and disorderly conduct after officers found him with the stolen scooter and blood on his clothing, according to a statement from Guttenberg Police Chief Frank Pelaez​

Police said the attack happened around 12:26 a.m. on April 25, 2025, near the intersection of 68th Street and Bergenline Avenue​

According to authorities, officers from the West New York Police Department were first notified by a man who said he had been beaten and robbed​

Guttenberg officers responded immediately and found the victim suffering from multiple lacerations on his body and face, along with a missing tooth. While emergency crews evaluated the victim, police located a suspect nearby who matched the description. Sandoval-Paulino was found with a scooter and “blood on his clothing,” police said​

The victim positively identified Sandoval-Paulino at the scene, and CCTV footage from the area confirmed the robbery, officials said​

Sandoval-Paulino was arrested, processed at the Guttenberg Police Department, and later lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center​

Chief Pelaez praised his officers and the detectives from West New York for their quick work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guttenberg Police Department at 201-868-3300 or email Lt. Steven Diaz at sdiaz@guttenbergpolice.org or Det. Sgt. Marcin Rysiec at mrysiec@guttenbergpolice.org​

