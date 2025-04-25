North Bergen Scooter Thief With Bloodied Clothes Busted After Robbery In Guttenberg: Police

Ariel Sandoval-Paulino, 36, was charged with robbery and disorderly conduct after officers found him with the stolen scooter and blood on his clothing, according to a statement from Guttenberg Police Chief Frank Pelaez
Police said the attack happened around 12:26 a.m. on April 25, 2025, near the intersection of 68th Street and Bergenline Avenue
According to authorities, officers from the West New York Police Department were first notified by a man who said he had been beaten and robbed
Guttenberg officers responded immediately and found the victim suffering from multiple lacerations on his body and face, along with a missing tooth. While emergency crews evaluated the victim, police located a suspect nearby who matched the description. Sandoval-Paulino was found with a scooter and “blood on his clothing,” police said
The victim positively identified Sandoval-Paulino at the scene, and CCTV footage from the area confirmed the robbery, officials said
Sandoval-Paulino was arrested, processed at the Guttenberg Police Department, and later lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center
Chief Pelaez praised his officers and the detectives from West New York for their quick work.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Guttenberg Police Department at 201-868-3300 or email Lt. Steven Diaz at sdiaz@guttenbergpolice.org or Det. Sgt. Marcin Rysiec at mrysiec@guttenbergpolice.org
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.