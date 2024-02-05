North Bergen Mom Daniela Drago-Kascic Dies, 56: 'I Will Never Stop Missing You'

Daniela, 56, was a devoted mom to her two daughters, Christina and Julianna, cheering on Julianna at her basketball games and supporting Christina and she pursued a career in nursing, her obituary on the Vainieri Funeral Home website reads.

"The love she gave was a gift to all who knew her," one person wrote on her tribute wall.

In a tribute shared to Facebook, Daniela's daughter Christina writes: "Mommy I love you so much. The best mom I ever could’ve had. I will never stop missing you."

Daniela was known for her love of chocolate, candles, Christmas and taking selfies, according to her obituary. Aside from her daughters, she is survived by her granddog Cannoli, her parents Gaetano and Adalgisa, her sister Francesca, and her nephews, David and Joseph.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Vainieri Funeral Home in North Bergen. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at Saint John Nepomucene's Roman Catholic Church in Guttenberg.

To view Daniela's obituary, click here.

