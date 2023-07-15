Overcast 77°

North Arlington Neighbors Brawl With Gun, Baseball Bat: Police

A knock-down drag-out fight over fireworks between North Arlington neighbors ended with both injured and in handcuffs.

North Arlington PD Photo Credit: North Arlington police
Jerry DeMarco
Nicholas Frank, 59, was sent to the Bergen County Jail after he pulled and pointed a gun during the brawl with Rutherford Place neighbor Jaoquim G. Rodriguez, 60, who hit Frank with a baseball bat, Police Capt. Robert J. Reilly said.

Rodriguez was released after being charged with aggravated assault (with bodily injury) and two counts of illegal weapons possession.

Frank was sent to the Bergen County Jail, charged with three counts each of aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and doing so while making terroristic threats.

He spent a week in county following the July 4th incident. Despite the gun and firearm-related charges he was released, with conditions, under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

