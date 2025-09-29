North Arlington Man Tried To Cash Stolen $6K Check At Glen Rock Bank: Police

Patrol officers were called to the M&T Bank on the 900 block of Prospect St. at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, after staff reported suspicious activity, according to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann.

Through investigation, officers determined the check had been stolen and altered, Ackermann said.

Jean C. Moreno, 26, of North Arlington, was arrested by Officer Kelvin Preciado and charged with one count each of theft by deception and forgery, both third-degree crimes, according to police.

Moreno was processed at police headquarters and released pending an appearance before Central Judicial Processing at Superior Court in Hackensack.

